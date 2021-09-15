Brokerages Anticipate DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to Post -$0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will report ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($1.00). DarioHealth posted earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($2.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($2.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DarioHealth.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%.

DRIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.35.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $300,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DarioHealth by 41.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 313,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DarioHealth by 65,167.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 735,084 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at about $9,923,000. Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in DarioHealth by 21.3% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 379,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 66,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the first quarter worth about $6,860,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DarioHealth (DRIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.