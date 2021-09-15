Brokerages Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to report $42.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.99 million. DHT posted sales of $117.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $228.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.60 million to $239.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $347.57 million, with estimates ranging from $311.40 million to $368.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.14 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright raised DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

DHT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of -0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 31.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,038 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth about $13,978,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth about $11,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 551.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in DHT by 672.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,381,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.