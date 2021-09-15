Brokerages Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce $1.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

HAS traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.68. 24,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,759. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

