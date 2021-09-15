Brokerages Anticipate Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Whole Earth Brands reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 385.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Whole Earth Brands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FREE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,417 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $11,420,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,218,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,098,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 3,359.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 486,872 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FREE stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. 3,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,876. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.52 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

