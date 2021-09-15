Brokerages Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

BDN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of BDN opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.