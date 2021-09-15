Brokerages Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report sales of $3.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $12.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $13.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 30,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.56. The company had a trading volume of 910,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,874. Ecolab has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.