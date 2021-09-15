Brokerages Expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). PolarityTE reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 103.16% and a negative net margin of 266.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PolarityTE by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in PolarityTE by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE opened at $0.70 on Friday. PolarityTE has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.99.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

