Brokerages Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $993.31 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce $993.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $970.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $806.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.74. 851,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,440. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,192,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 537.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 922.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 88,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 79,861 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

