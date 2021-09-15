Brokerages Set Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Target Price at $47.43

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.43.

ALKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 65,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $2,340,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $3,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,607 shares of company stock worth $8,584,405.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $668,092,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $73,837,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $26,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at $26,343,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at $23,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

ALKT stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.39.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

