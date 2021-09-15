Brokerages Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price at $498.76

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $498.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,436 shares of company stock valued at $37,157,679. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $506.96 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

