Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Price Target at $51.92

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $1,380,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 522,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Enbridge by 8.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 13,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.