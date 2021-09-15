Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Price Target at $52.00

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMAB. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 399,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after buying an additional 47,118 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 101,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $109.04 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.