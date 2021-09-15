Brokerages Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) PT at $210.00

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,950. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -134.34 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.72 and its 200-day moving average is $201.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. Analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

