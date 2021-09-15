Brokerages Set International Paper (NYSE:IP) Target Price at $63.17

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th.

NYSE IP opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.81. International Paper has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 229.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,926,000 after buying an additional 810,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after buying an additional 684,543 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

