Brokerages Set JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Target Price at $34.75

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several research firms have commented on JKS. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 871.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,928,000 after acquiring an additional 944,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth about $14,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.