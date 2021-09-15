Brokerages Set Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target at $48.03

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.03.

TRHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.90. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,830,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,352 shares of company stock worth $903,284 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

