Brokers Issue Forecasts for CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.25.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,843,000 after buying an additional 1,012,179 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 79,941 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,459 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,512,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,906,000 after purchasing an additional 65,987 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,716,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

