BSCPAD Market Cap Reaches $100.44 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $100.44 million and $7.32 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00075425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00126515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00177424 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.04 or 0.07305154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,040.03 or 1.00210141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.59 or 0.00881507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002829 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.