BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.02

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 24901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BTRS shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Get BTRS alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BTRS news, insider Joe Eng purchased 47,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $506,225.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke purchased 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 and sold 3,715,944 shares worth $43,584,792.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the second quarter worth about $617,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its stake in shares of BTRS by 15.6% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,258,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after buying an additional 440,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the second quarter worth about $192,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.