Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of CPE opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.