Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $37.14 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $244.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

