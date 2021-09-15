Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $27,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,211,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,680,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 137,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,086,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 174.8% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $955,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $154.75 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $158.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.65 and its 200 day moving average is $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.