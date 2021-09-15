Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NYSE:CPB traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,970. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.52. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

