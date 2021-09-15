Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.35 billion.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 32,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,846. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

