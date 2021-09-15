Canaccord Genuity Boosts Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Price Target to C$0.70

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$0.70 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.64. 848,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,390. The stock has a market cap of C$215.75 million and a P/E ratio of -12.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. Pine Cliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.64.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,791,500 shares in the company, valued at C$11,331,580. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,500.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

