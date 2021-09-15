Canaccord Genuity Raises Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target to C$0.70

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.55 to C$0.70 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock remained flat at $$0.47 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,960. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.