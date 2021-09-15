Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Position Increased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,107 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,492 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises 2.6% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $64,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 109,614 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,977,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,869,000 after purchasing an additional 226,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Shares of CM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,726. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

