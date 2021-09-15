Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.57. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.17.

TSE CWB opened at C$36.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.48. The company has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.68. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$23.72 and a 1 year high of C$37.75.

In other news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,947.05. Also, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$74,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$94,713.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.62%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

