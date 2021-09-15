Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CFX. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, August 1st.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

CFX stock opened at C$6.69 on Tuesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of C$4.41 and a 12-month high of C$11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The company has a market cap of C$436.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.19.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.