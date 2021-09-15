CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CGRW opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. CannaGrow has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

CannaGrow Company Profile

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc engages in the medical and recreational marijuana business. It acts as a lessor, liaison, and consultant to developers, licensed growers, and operators. It services include facility development, site management, and staffing. The company was founded on May 5, 1995 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

