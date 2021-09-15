CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CGRW opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. CannaGrow has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.
CannaGrow Company Profile
