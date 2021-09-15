Caroline Rook Purchases 5,282 Shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Stock

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) CFO Caroline Rook bought 5,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $11,567.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SPRT traded down $7.30 on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. 49,010,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,007,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. Support.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $59.69.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Support.com had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Support.com by 3,752.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Support.com by 7.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. It provides cloud-based technology platforms to companies in multiple industry verticals, and offers outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

