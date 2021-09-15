CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CEO Lev Peker Sells 18,017 Shares of Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CEO Lev Peker sold 18,017 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $318,720.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lev Peker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Lev Peker sold 50,000 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Lev Peker sold 66,161 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $1,321,235.17.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $266,208.51.

CarParts.com stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.65 million, a P/E ratio of -275.62 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.33 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. Research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in CarParts.com by 100.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 29.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

