CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CFO Sells $113,198.31 in Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CFO David Meniane sold 6,399 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $113,198.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Meniane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, David Meniane sold 1,428 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $29,416.80.

On Wednesday, June 30th, David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $2,024,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.87. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.65 million, a P/E ratio of -275.62 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $157.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.33 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in CarParts.com by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new position in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in CarParts.com by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

