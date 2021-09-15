carsales.com Ltd Plans Dividend of $0.72 (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.7153 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

carsales.com stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. carsales.com has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $42.22.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on carsales.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

