Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 229.4% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Catcha Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $933,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Catcha Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Catcha Investment by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,712,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 851,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catcha Investment by 1,512.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 196,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Catcha Investment in the second quarter worth $966,000. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catcha Investment alerts:

CHAA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. 7,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,308. Catcha Investment has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68.

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Catcha Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catcha Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.