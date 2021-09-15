Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Cavco Industries worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

CVCO stock opened at $245.87 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.88 and a 52-week high of $266.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.