CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) General Counsel Lee J. Brunz Sells 1,447 Shares

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDK shares. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 371.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 218,690 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 157.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 49,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 30,283 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

