CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CDW by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ CDW opened at $193.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.