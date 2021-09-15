Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.76 Million

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to announce $30.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.08 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $31.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $127.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $129.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $126.27 million, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $132.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

CDR traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 172,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $305.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.61. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.