Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to announce $30.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.08 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $31.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $127.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $129.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $126.27 million, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $132.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

CDR traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 172,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $305.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.61. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

