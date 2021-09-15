Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,493. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 3.06. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $90,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.