Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 93.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CLBT opened at $10.34 on Monday. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.