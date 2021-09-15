Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 93.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of CLBT opened at $10.34 on Monday. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $11.75.
About Cellebrite DI
