Celo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $108.63 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $4.96 or 0.00010327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $108.63 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00075296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00126094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.00176961 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.22 or 0.07309559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,067.68 or 1.00122911 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.99 or 0.00885239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,819,314 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

