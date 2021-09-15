Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 486 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,482 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 70.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,932 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,078.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,215,000 after purchasing an additional 973,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 383.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 743,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 99.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,619,000 after purchasing an additional 575,603 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE BTI opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average is $38.42. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

BTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.