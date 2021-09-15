Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,565 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,482 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,210,000 after acquiring an additional 456,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.98. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.62 and a 52 week high of $51.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

