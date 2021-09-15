Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $448,000 Stock Position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

