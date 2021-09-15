Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $364,000 in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,981,000 after buying an additional 760,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,375,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,434,000 after buying an additional 147,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,545,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,017,000 after buying an additional 43,481 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,191,000 after buying an additional 1,715,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP stock opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

BEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.