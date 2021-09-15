Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOR. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $57.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.37.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

