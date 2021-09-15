Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 2,370 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,789 shares of company stock worth $91,833 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.62.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

