CGI (NYSE:GIB) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $93.00.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.17.
Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. CGI has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $93.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in CGI by 6.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,709,000 after buying an additional 493,873 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CGI by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,076,000 after buying an additional 811,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CGI by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,984 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CGI by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,015,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,427,000 after acquiring an additional 146,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.
About CGI
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
