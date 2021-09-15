ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Down 3.8%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.34. Approximately 62,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,123,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

CHPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.97) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $71,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 2,720,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $63,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,183,168 shares of company stock valued at $263,193,337. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

